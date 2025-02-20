At Rosenbauer
Pierer and Mateschitz increase company shares
KTM's struggle for economic survival is not stopping Stefan Pierer from expanding his company empire at the same time. The investment in Rosenbauer is still on track. On Thursday, Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, which was founded with Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich for this purpose, announced that it had further increased its shares.
In mid-January, Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, which is backed by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank, made an offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Rosenbauer International in accordance with the law. The investor was thus able to secure a further 7.53 percent. However, the deal is still not through. While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have now also given the green light for the new majority shareholder in the fire equipment supplier, feedback from Kuwait is still a long time coming.
Representatives of the founding family cede 25.15 percent
The investor's entry, which will also strengthen Rosenbauer's equity, is now almost like a strudel. Stefan Pierer and Co. were first linked to Rosenbauer at the beginning of June 2024. On June 20, it was then clear: Pierer, Mateschitz and Raiffeisen Oberösterreich would acquire 3.4 million new shares, forking out around 119 million euros. At the beginning of August, the plans to acquire a majority stake in the fire equipment supplier from Leonding (Upper Austria) became reality. Because Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, Robau for short, will acquire a 25.15 percent share package from Rosenbauer Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH and thus from representatives of the founding family, a 50.1 percent stake has been secured.
In November, the EU Commission waved the deal through, but the official approvals from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were still missing. Nevertheless, Robau did not want to wait any longer and submitted a so-called anticipatory mandatory offer to the shareholders for the remaining 49.9 percent, enabling them to sell their shares to Robau at a standard price of EUR 35 per share. Incidentally, this is now still valid: further shares can be transferred to the new investor until 5 p.m. on May 20.
Vote on restructuring plan at KTM on February 25
Interesting detail: If all official approvals are not fulfilled by May 19, the investor's offer would become invalid. At the moment, Stefan Pierer is probably keeping a closer eye on other deadlines anyway: On Thursday, February 20, the restructuring plan of Pierer Industrie AG will be voted on at the regional court in Wels. On Tuesday, February 25, the fate of KTM is at stake: the restructuring plan will be put to the vote at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis. The motorcycle manufacturer is offering creditors a 30 percent quota, which is to be paid in June.
