Pierer and Mateschitz increase company shares

Vote on restructuring plan at KTM on February 25

Interesting detail: If all official approvals are not fulfilled by May 19, the investor's offer would become invalid. At the moment, Stefan Pierer is probably keeping a closer eye on other deadlines anyway: On Thursday, February 20, the restructuring plan of Pierer Industrie AG will be voted on at the regional court in Wels. On Tuesday, February 25, the fate of KTM is at stake: the restructuring plan will be put to the vote at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis. The motorcycle manufacturer is offering creditors a 30 percent quota, which is to be paid in June.