Attention, public transport drivers!
Bus drivers strike on Thursday from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Public transport drivers, watch out: On Thursday morning, employees of private bus companies throughout Austria will be on strike. Restrictions are to be expected between 4 and 6 a.m. in particular. The employees are demanding more staff and better working conditions.
Locations of ÖBB Postbus, Blaguss, Dr. Richard and sabtours are among those affected. The bus drivers are receiving support not only from their trade union vida and the Chamber of Labour, but also from the climate protection organizations Fridays For Future and System Change not Climate Change.
"Our demands for a noticeable improvement in working conditions (...) are still not being taken seriously. The employees are striking because the employers have left them no other choice with inadequate offers," said Markus Petritsch, chairman of the vida trade union. Among other things, the strikers are demanding fair bonuses for night shifts, predictable and more continuous free time and an expansion of public transport in rural areas.
Shifts of up to 15 hours
"Bus drivers have shifts of up to 15 hours, they drive at night and also at weekends and on public holidays. They don't even get a Sunday bonus. They have split shifts with hours of unpaid breaks in between. They often don't even have access to toilets while on duty," criticized Petritsch. Without more attractive working conditions, it would be difficult to attract additional staff.
The Austria-wide warning strikes were announced at more than 80 locations from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to a press release, restrictions on scheduled services are also possible in the morning hours. In Vienna, a demonstration is planned in front of the Blaguss bus line headquarters from 4 am to 6 am.
As reported, the fourth round of collective bargaining for the 12,000 employees has come to an end without a result. Both sides agreed on a salary increase of 3.5 percent, while slight concessions were made on wages.
