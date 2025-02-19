Current status
28 tuberculosis infections, 16 farms closed
The responsible member of the government, Christian Gantner, informed the agricultural committee of the state parliament about the current TB situation. Higher shooting numbers are planned for red deer in future.
For several years now, tuberculosis in cattle has been a cause of concern for those responsible for agriculture in Vorarlberg. Annual monitoring should help to provide an overview of the incidence and spread of infection. Shortly before the completion of the 9,000 tuberculosis tests planned for this year, it is clear that there is an accumulation of cases. For the first time, two people have tested positive for the tuberculosis pathogen. However, the two people concerned have not contracted the disease. Due to TB cases, four farms in the Bregenzerwald, one in the Unterland and eleven in the south of the country are currently under lockdown. "It's not unusual for several farms to be closed at the same time. We have already had years in which more farms were closed at the same time than this year," explained provincial veterinarian Norbert Greber.
Regulation of the red deer population
The all-clear was given in the case of the farm in the Bregenzerwald (reported in "Krone"), whose entire herd had to be killed. Of over 800 animals tested, only five had tested positive and there had been no further spread, it was reported. The case is now considered closed. The key to combating TB in cattle is the regulation of the red deer population, as the tuberculosis bacterium is transmitted from red deer to cows in the vast majority of cases. In the red deer population in the Bezau-Schönenbach area, an increasing number of cases of TB in red deer have already been detected in recent years. Although shooting has been massively increased, the number of cases has risen steadily - most recently by 20 percent.
For this reason, a control area will be set up in this area this year in accordance with the Red Deer TB Ordinance, explained the responsible Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner. Infections in red deer also occurred south of the Ill for the first time. In the meantime, more than 900 red deer have been tested nationwide, 85 of which have tested positive. Chamber President Josef Moosbruger announced a series of measures to combat TB on the part of the agricultural sector. These include, among other things, the renunciation of spring cattle shows and supra-regional shows. In addition, cattle and cows are tested on a voluntary basis in the run-up to livestock auctions.
