28 tuberculosis infections, 16 farms closed

For several years now, tuberculosis in cattle has been a cause of concern for those responsible for agriculture in Vorarlberg. Annual monitoring should help to provide an overview of the incidence and spread of infection. Shortly before the completion of the 9,000 tuberculosis tests planned for this year, it is clear that there is an accumulation of cases. For the first time, two people have tested positive for the tuberculosis pathogen. However, the two people concerned have not contracted the disease. Due to TB cases, four farms in the Bregenzerwald, one in the Unterland and eleven in the south of the country are currently under lockdown. "It's not unusual for several farms to be closed at the same time. We have already had years in which more farms were closed at the same time than this year," explained provincial veterinarian Norbert Greber.