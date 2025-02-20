Winter magic in Mallnitz

Today we have a special tour on the agenda: we set off in search of the traces of the first chairlift in Carinthia near the train station. From the valley floor, we hike through forests and follow the former ski slopes to the Häusleralm. From here we have a view of Mallnitz, the Ankogel ski area with the summit of the same name in the background and the deeply carved valleys. In the midst of this tranquillity and the tangible history of this place, we are grateful for what we have experienced. Conclusion: These days in the national park community of Mallnitz have shown that Nature, history and winter sports combine here in a unique way, and Mallnitz is rightly described as a pearl. A return is not a question - but a promise. And certainly without a car again.