Radicals on the net: What steps are needed now

Online media in the focus of Islamist influencers

Online media would be the breeding ground for Islamist influencers to spread their extremist message, as Ferdinand Haberl, Deputy Director of the Documentation Center for Political Islam, also stated in an official statement. Islamist influencers and groups are increasingly operating across national borders, especially online and in social media, where they can often reach a wider audience. Young people in particular are being brought into contact with extremist ideas in a low-threshold manner and, in the worst case, radicalized.