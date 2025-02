“We want to put pressure on the KAC”

While Graz, Fehervar, Linz and Villach are still brooding over their chances for the Top 6 until Friday, the Ice Bulls can already put their heads together today in the matter of "second place and Champions League ticket". To do so, they have to win at home today in the last Ice Hockey League supplement, i.e. a victory after regulation time. "Being represented in Europe again is a major goal for our club. But we also want to put pressure on the KAC, because first place is still within reach," emphasizes Bulls defenseman Paul Stapelfeldt, who therefore sees only one approach to the basic round finish: "With maximum focus, maximum energy." Niki Kraus, who has a cold like several Bulls but will play, is also clear: "We definitely want to achieve what's in our hands. Then we'll see what comes out of the duel with KAC in the end."