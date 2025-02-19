Excitement in London
F1 show: Horner booed, Verstappen at a loss for words
15,000 fans witnessed a spectacular Formula 1 presentation in London. Flashlights flashing over Lewis Hamilton, Liam Lawson looking forward to Verstappen. Christian Horner was booed, Verstappen didn't get a chance to speak.
Formula 1 is booming like never before! Within just 30 minutes, all 15,000 tickets for yesterday's mega launch of the ten teams in London's O2 Arena were sold out. And the fans were treated to an unprecedented show to mark the 75th anniversary of the World Championship. In addition to the presentation of the car liveries (the real racers will only be seen at the tests in Bahrain from February 26), the team bosses and the 20 drivers, superstars such as Machine Gun Kelly, Take That and country superstar Kane Brown ensured a gala night of superlatives.
Of course, the most intense storm of flashbulbs was unleashed on Lewis Hamilton, who made his first official appearance for Scuderia Ferrari. "How are you, London? I'm really grateful for the love that the people in Maranello have shown me. Driving a Ferrari is one of the best feelings I've ever experienced," beamed the seven-time world champion. "I feel so full of life, full of energy." Who - according to the British bookmakers - is only the outsider for record title number eight. McLaren's Lando Norris is just ahead of Max Verstappen, and Hamilton is only ranked behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Isack Hadjer (Racing Bulls), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Liam Lawson, who will all be contesting their first full season, also enjoyed a dip in the glittering world of the "premier class". It will be an exciting year for Lawson in particular, as he will have Verstappen, the world champion of the last four years, next to him in the Red Bull garage. "The first third of the season will be exciting, especially as I don't know some of the tracks. All I can say to Max is that there's nothing better than learning from the best. There's no greater challenge."
But watch out: Verstappen has had five team-mates in his ten years in Formula 1 - and he's shaved them to the bone. And: "King Max" will have been at the top of the world championship for 1029 days on the day the season starts in Melbourne on March 16.
Verstappen without a word, Horner booed
Without a word to the fans, however, Verstappen came and went from the catwalk, which he had no doubt gladly swapped for a race track with his Red Bull.
There was a headwind for Verstappen's team boss: Christian Horner was booed. The fans have not forgotten his handling of a former employee's accusations of harassment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.