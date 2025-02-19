F1 show: Horner booed, Verstappen at a loss for words

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Isack Hadjer (Racing Bulls), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Liam Lawson, who will all be contesting their first full season, also enjoyed a dip in the glittering world of the "premier class". It will be an exciting year for Lawson in particular, as he will have Verstappen, the world champion of the last four years, next to him in the Red Bull garage. "The first third of the season will be exciting, especially as I don't know some of the tracks. All I can say to Max is that there's nothing better than learning from the best. There's no greater challenge."