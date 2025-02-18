Two workers killed in construction site accident

At 11.15 a.m., the emergency services were called to a construction site in St. Martin bei Traun with the keyword "persons fallen into lift shaft". According to the police, two men - a 51-year-old Romanian from Linz and a 25-year-old from Altenberg - had been working in a lift shaft on the third floor and were standing on secured wooden planks. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old Romanian from Traun was carrying out flexing work on the first floor of the shaft. Suddenly, the two men, together with the wooden boards, fell down the elevator shaft onto the 29-year-old working below.