Major decline looms for new apartments

New residential construction mainly in the north

Further details of the study: A large proportion of new construction is taking place in the north of the country. In Eisenstadt alone, 17 projects were completed last year - one of the highest rates in Austria. 66 % of Burgenland residents live in their own home, around 15 % in cooperative or communal tenancies. 84% of new apartments are built by non-profit housing developers. On average, there are 14 residential units per project. At 27%, the proportion of terraced and semi-detached houses is higher than in other federal provinces this year. The result: a high usable living space of 75 square meters. The highest median asking prices are in the district of Neusiedl am See at 5680 euros per square meter.