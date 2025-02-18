In Burgenland
Major decline looms for new apartments
A study has analyzed construction activity in Burgenland. Dark clouds are looming for 2026, as the number of completed residential units could fall significantly.
The Exploreal property developer database has been collecting data on construction activity in the federal states since 2020. Residential construction projects with more than five units are recorded. "The trend was similar to that in other federal states," says Exploreal Managing Director Alexander Bosak. In 2024, around 850 apartments were completed, slightly above the previous year's level. This figure is also forecast for this year. However, a significant decline is looming for 2026 - only around 400 units are expected.
"Rising construction costs, difficulties with financing and uncertainty in the market," cites Ludwig Bresich, Chairman of the Real Estate and Property Trustee Section of the Chamber of Commerce, as the reasons. He calls for housing subsidies to be used again in a targeted manner in order to create affordable housing.
New residential construction mainly in the north
Further details of the study: A large proportion of new construction is taking place in the north of the country. In Eisenstadt alone, 17 projects were completed last year - one of the highest rates in Austria. 66 % of Burgenland residents live in their own home, around 15 % in cooperative or communal tenancies. 84% of new apartments are built by non-profit housing developers. On average, there are 14 residential units per project. At 27%, the proportion of terraced and semi-detached houses is higher than in other federal provinces this year. The result: a high usable living space of 75 square meters. The highest median asking prices are in the district of Neusiedl am See at 5680 euros per square meter.
