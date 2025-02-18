Demolition punishable by law?
Federal Monuments Office won’t give up on the Weißes Rössl
Time is pressing, the demolition order for the listed former Weißes Rössl inn in Gries am Brenner has been issued. The excitement in the village is great - the mayor recently spoke of a "declaration of bankruptcy". However, the Federal Monuments Office is not yet ready to admit defeat.
There was great consternation at the heritage office when the decision of the provincial administrative court became public. "The demolition requires the approval of the Federal Monuments Office," was emphasized in an initial statement. Now Tyrol's State Conservator Gabriele Neumann has added: "We have submitted a new application to the district authority to ensure that demolition cannot begin."
Demolition really the only option?
It is to be examined whether demolition is the only option. Experience has shown that stone walls are extremely robust. If demolition is unavoidable for safety reasons, valuable parts of the building should at least be preserved.
"Is still a listed building"
"The Weißes Rössl inn is still a listed building," it was emphasized. The Federal Monuments Office had not granted the necessary permission for demolition "nor were the necessary requirements evident", the statement continued.
The Federal Monuments Office also pointed out that destruction without a permit can also constitute a criminal offense.
Aus der Stellungnahme des Denkmalamtes
The BH was therefore informed on Monday "that it must take suitable measures ex officio to avert the danger of destruction and at the same time submitted an application in accordance with § 31 of the Monument Protection Act. The Federal Monuments Office has also pointed out that destruction without a permit may also constitute a criminal offense."
Fire heralded the beginning of the end
Last week, the provincial administrative court ordered the demolition of the listed Weißes Rössl on Brennerstraße. This is to happen by April 30. Background: A fire in May 2023 destroyed the roof of the more than 500-year-old inn.
Afterwards, the owner and the heritage office argued about an emergency covering. This was never installed. The building was therefore severely damaged by rain and snow, making demolition unavoidable according to the provincial administrative court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.