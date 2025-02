Squad fixed! ÖSV eagles for the Nordic World Championships are set

The red-white-red Eagles will travel to Norway at the beginning of next week as hot medal contenders. Led by eight-time season winner Tschofenig, they have dominated the World Cup for long stretches. Three-time World Champion Kraft is the only individual World Championship medal winner in the ÖSV line-up. Tschofenig, Hayböck and Hörl, however, have already finished on the World Championship team podium. Ortner could make his debut at the World Championships in Trondheim, Austria has four starting places in each of the individual events.