Motorcycle confiscated
Man (19) flees without a driver’s license at 190 km/h
A 19-year-old motorcyclist had a breakneck chase with the police on the A23 on Monday evening - at speeds of up to 190 km/h in some cases. In heavy city traffic, he disregarded several red lights and initially escaped. The young Austrian didn't even have a driver's license.
The 19-year-old motorcyclist had attracted the attention of patrol officers on the A23 with daring overtaking maneuvers and tailgating. The officers wanted to stop the driver, but the young rider suddenly accelerated.
Numerous violations in the urban area
At top speeds of 190 km/h at times and 150 km/h in the local area, the young man engaged in a wild chase with the police from Vienna-Donaustadt to Vienna-Favoriten.
In the process, the motorcyclist committed numerous traffic violations: He disregarded several red lights and drove over restricted areas in order to escape the officers. In the end, he also managed to "shake off" the police officers due to the heavy traffic at rush hour.
Driver handed himself in
The motorcyclist's license plate number then led the police to the address of the owner of the registration - but nobody opened the door there. Fearing a hefty fine, the 19-year-old probably finally gained the insight to turn himself in and went to a Vienna police station. The Austrian admitted to being the fleeing driver.
The highlight of the incident: the 19-year-old did not have a driver's license. A report was made and the motorcycle was confiscated.
