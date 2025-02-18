Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After 16,000 kilometers

“Devastated”: Ski exotic pays dearly for World Championships

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 14:37

Ski exotic Greta Small has paid dearly for her participation in the World Ski Championships. The Australian injured herself in the downhill and had to end her season prematurely, as she now reports in an emotional statement on Instagram. It is not the first entry in her injury history ... 

0 Kommentare

Small is no stranger to the ski circus as an "exotic" skier. She has already competed 69 times in the World Cup and has now also competed for the sixth time at the World Championships in Saalbach. However, the Australian has yet to celebrate any major successes; rather, it appears that she seems to be collecting injuries.

This was also the case in the downhill in Saalbach. The 29-year-old injured herself in the race - now the extent of the injury is also known: Small has torn her left cruciate ligament for the fourth time. A devastating diagnosis, as the Australian explains on Instagram: "My season is over. I needed a few days to come to terms with it and prepare for the future." 

She was "devastated", the 29-year-old continued. She has since made the 16,000-kilometre return journey to undergo further examinations in Australia. "Oh, just when skiing was starting to be fun again. But I'll be back," says Small with a fighting spirit. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von David Hofer
David Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf