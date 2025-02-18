After 16,000 kilometers
“Devastated”: Ski exotic pays dearly for World Championships
Ski exotic Greta Small has paid dearly for her participation in the World Ski Championships. The Australian injured herself in the downhill and had to end her season prematurely, as she now reports in an emotional statement on Instagram. It is not the first entry in her injury history ...
Small is no stranger to the ski circus as an "exotic" skier. She has already competed 69 times in the World Cup and has now also competed for the sixth time at the World Championships in Saalbach. However, the Australian has yet to celebrate any major successes; rather, it appears that she seems to be collecting injuries.
This was also the case in the downhill in Saalbach. The 29-year-old injured herself in the race - now the extent of the injury is also known: Small has torn her left cruciate ligament for the fourth time. A devastating diagnosis, as the Australian explains on Instagram: "My season is over. I needed a few days to come to terms with it and prepare for the future."
She was "devastated", the 29-year-old continued. She has since made the 16,000-kilometre return journey to undergo further examinations in Australia. "Oh, just when skiing was starting to be fun again. But I'll be back," says Small with a fighting spirit.
