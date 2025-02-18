Strike by private bus drivers

Real improvements needed

Delays are to be expected on Thursday, particularly in early morning services, and Stemmer already asked passengers on Monday for their understanding for the measure. The employees need real improvements, not sleight of hand, as Stemmer put it. For example, a reduction in shared shifts and breaks would still be linked to a loss of income. Stemmer is also extremely dissatisfied with the extension of the night bonus. "This is nothing more than a mockery of bus drivers. While employers are talking about a shortage of skilled workers, they are refusing to make the profession more attractive at the same time."