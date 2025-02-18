Wage negotiations
Strike by private bus drivers
Instead of stepping on the gas pedal, they are hitting the brakes - the private bus drivers are going on strike on Thursday.
Nothing is possible anymore - at least on Thursday, when around 800 bus drivers in Vorarlberg go on strike: "In the fourth round of negotiations, the employers again refused to make serious concessions and merely presented a deceptive package," criticizes Reinhard Stemmer, regional chairman of the vida trade union. "Strikes will take place across Austria next Thursday." According to the union, the two sides were able to agree on compensation for rolling inflation of 3.5 percent. With regard to working conditions, however, only "marginal, but no real relief measures were put on the table. The union therefore feels compelled to increase the pressure".
While employers talk about a shortage of skilled workers, they refuse to make the profession more attractive.
Reinhard Stemmer, vida
Real improvements needed
Delays are to be expected on Thursday, particularly in early morning services, and Stemmer already asked passengers on Monday for their understanding for the measure. The employees need real improvements, not sleight of hand, as Stemmer put it. For example, a reduction in shared shifts and breaks would still be linked to a loss of income. Stemmer is also extremely dissatisfied with the extension of the night bonus. "This is nothing more than a mockery of bus drivers. While employers are talking about a shortage of skilled workers, they are refusing to make the profession more attractive at the same time."
Stemmer emphasized that the union is still willing to talk, but is calling on its counterpart to "finally present serious offers." Otherwise, they could continue to protest.
