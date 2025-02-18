Alternative offers?
Three-way coalition now considered unlikely
This time, the ÖVP and SPÖ are focusing on secrecy in the coalition talks. The aim is to explore compromises in those areas where none had been reached by the beginning of January. Whether there will be a coalition could be decided next week (see video above).
"What I'm hearing is that the talks are good," said Social Democrat Chamber of Labor President Renate Anderl. The politicians who have come together for talks are very aware of their responsibility, she added. Anderl was cautious about the specific content.
The plan is that the ÖVP and SPÖ will only go public once it is clear whether cooperation is possible. A virtual information blackout has been imposed on the outside world.
One missing MP costs a majority
It has still not been decided whether a two-party coalition will be formed. This would entail the risk that the two parties would only have one mandate surplus in the National Council. A single missing person would cost the Black-Red the majority.
Other parties are therefore to be approached with a view to concluding partnerships on certain issues. A corresponding offer will probably also be made to the Freedom Party so that they do not have a kind of opposition monopoly. A genuine three-party coalition, as originally planned with the NEOS, is now considered unlikely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
