Crisis-hit company Emco appoints managing director

"The ongoing restructuring affects all areas of the company and - where necessary - also the management, of course," says Stefan Kuhn, representing Emco's owners. The decision has therefore been made to establish a three-person management team with equal rights, which will focus more on the company's important core areas: Controlling & Finance, Sales and Operations. Alexander Steinacher (Finance) and Jörg Weinkogel (Sales) complete the new management team.