When fear becomes a constant companion

The situation is particularly stressful for children and young people. Psychologists and experts from the crisis intervention team were active in six Carinthian schools on Monday. "The children's issues are the same as those of adults, namely this lack of understanding or the anger and fear that is omnipresent. Only children are less able to reassure and support each other. That's why we intervene," reports Elmar Dobernig, Head of Crisis Intervention. It is important to address the specific issues. Families should also talk about what has happened.