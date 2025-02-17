Security summit
When fear becomes a constant companion
Anger, uncertainty and fear prevail after the attack in Villach. At a security summit, the course of events is reconstructed in detail and measures are discussed. In a video, the head of the province, Peter Kaiser, explains what these are and what the province's demands are.
Is Carinthia safe? This question arises after the attack in Villach. The increased need for security among the population will be discussed today at the state's security summit. City police commander Erich Londer will explain the entire course of the terrorist attack.
Ensuring the protection of the population
State Premier Peter Kaiser wants to increase the protection of the Carinthian population and has drawn up a package of demands to this end. This includes the reopening of police stations at critical points and stricter residence requirements for asylum seekers. "The signing of an integration agreement should become mandatory and requires stricter criteria in the Asylum Act," says the head of the province
Above all, a rigorous distinction should be made between politically persecuted persons and economic migrants. Kaiser insists on an expansion of agreements with countries of origin and registration at the EU's external borders. According to Kaiser, radicalization in social media must also be stopped. Investigators should have the opportunity to take action.
The police will also have an increased presence in Carinthia in the near future. "It is understandable that there is a great deal of uncertainty after a crime like this. However, we will do everything necessary to provide citizens with more security again," says provincial police spokesman Rainer Dionisio. This also includes tighter controls at major events.
The situation is particularly stressful for children and young people. Psychologists and experts from the crisis intervention team were active in six Carinthian schools on Monday. "The children's issues are the same as those of adults, namely this lack of understanding or the anger and fear that is omnipresent. Only children are less able to reassure and support each other. That's why we intervene," reports Elmar Dobernig, Head of Crisis Intervention. It is important to address the specific issues. Families should also talk about what has happened.
Help is available here
Psychiatric emergency and crisis service of the hospitals: East 0664/3007007, West 0664/3009003; daily 0 to midnight
Telephone counseling: 142
Advice on the line: 147
Coordination center for extremism: 0664/8053633010 or extremismuspraevention@ktn.gv.at.
The city of Villach offers targeted help for those affected. "We don't want to leave anyone alone with their grief, especially the relatives, friends and acquaintances of the victims," emphasizes Mayor Günther Albel. For this reason, a café for those affected will be set up in the Bambergsaal in the former Parkhotel (Tuesdays, Wednesdays from 9 am to 4 pm and Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm). There, the events can be discussed with experts from the crisis intervention team.
