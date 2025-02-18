Ice cream, ice cream, baby!
Burgenlanders give “Hallelujah” ice cream a run for its money
Two people from Burgenland want to revolutionize the international ice cream world - with dozens of unusual flavours that they create themselves. With one in particular, even the clergy in the Vatican could go weak at the knees.
"Hallelujah" - this will be the name of Europe's "ice cream of the year 2025", to suit the tastes of the Catholic Church, which is celebrating a Holy Year this year. The taste of the frozen homage to God will be announced on March 24, Ice Cream Day. The hyped trend ice cream could face real competition from a creation from Burgenland: the no less holy-sounding "Kardinalschnitte" variety.
The sweet recipe comes from Martin Klikovits (47) from Zagersdorf and Jürgen Novak (47) from Siegendorf. The two were franchisees of ice cream maker Jürgen Kitzwögerer for many years. In 2021, they set up their own business, completed courses at the Carpigiano Gelato University and produced ice cream on behalf of a Viennese company. When this company had to file for bankruptcy, Klikovits and Novak bought the modern machines out of the bankruptcy estate and rented space in the abandoned Café-Konditorei Weinreich in Oslip, where they now run a small, fine ice cream factory.
Exquisite culinary delights
They soon want to take off under the brand name "Die Eismeister". "Together with a German ice cream world champion, we have developed around 50 varieties, which will be available in our sales containers in Rust and Neusiedl for 2.30 euros per scoop from April 1 at the latest. We will also be supplying restaurants and hotels."
In addition to the classics strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, there are also plenty of special varieties such as dirndl, mirabelle plum, mulberry, pumpkin seed oil and persimmon ice cream. "All fruit ice creams are vegan. The banana and raspberry varieties are even sugar-free. We also don't use colorants, flavor enhancers or artificial flavors," explains Novak, who is a trained chef.
A swimming pool full of ice cream
Most of the sun-ripened fruit comes from Italy, but the ice cream masters source a number of fruits from the region. The apricots come from Kittsee, the cornelian cherries from Obergrafendorf and the mulberries from Erich Stekovics in Frauenkirchen. The Burgenland team's goal is an ambitious one: "A season lasts six months. During this time, we want to sell 20,000 liters of ice cream. That equates to 220,000 scoops," says Klikovits. It is quite possible that it will be even more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
