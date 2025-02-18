Burgenlanders give “Hallelujah” ice cream a run for its money

A swimming pool full of ice cream

Most of the sun-ripened fruit comes from Italy, but the ice cream masters source a number of fruits from the region. The apricots come from Kittsee, the cornelian cherries from Obergrafendorf and the mulberries from Erich Stekovics in Frauenkirchen. The Burgenland team's goal is an ambitious one: "A season lasts six months. During this time, we want to sell 20,000 liters of ice cream. That equates to 220,000 scoops," says Klikovits. It is quite possible that it will be even more.