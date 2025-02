48 messages in one day: “That’s stalking!”

Contact only by email

"It was stupid of me, but I was emotionally at the end of my tether because of my daughter," the man from Mostviertel confessed. For months, the mother of his child had to put up with vile abuse. "You do know that this is stalking?" Mrs. Rat wants to know. "My ex is not squeamish, she's tough", explains the accused. He got carried away and has since deleted her number. Since then, arrangements regarding the child have been made via his mother or by email.