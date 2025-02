Apprentices are currently in urgent demand

Most vacancies are in the occupations of retail salesperson (108), machining technology (71), mechanical engineering technology (55), cook (46) and plant and operating technology (40). "The apprenticeship market continues to develop well. Over the next few weeks, there will be more registered apprenticeships than almost any other time of the year. Anyone looking for a job should take action now," recommends Bereuter. Young people in year 9 can register as apprenticeship seekers while they are still at school. In addition, all apprenticeship vacancies registered with the AMS can be accessed free of charge via the job search engine "alle jobs" (www.ams.at/allejobs).