Creamed savoy cabbage with buttermilk sauce

Buttermilk sauce

Ingredients: 2 shallots, 1 clove garlic, 1 bay leaf, 250ml buttermilk, 250ml chicken stock, 150g butter, 100ml white wine, salt, pepper, 1 tbsp crème fraîche

Preparation: Finely chop the shallots and garlic. Sauté in a little butter until translucent and deglaze with wine. Allow the wine to evaporate and pour in the stock and buttermilk. Add the bay leaf and reduce to the desired consistency. Blend everything with a hand blender and pass through a sieve. Add crème fraîche and butter and season to taste.