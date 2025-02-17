Vorteilswelt
"Every line deserves it"

Brooke Shields is fed up with the beauty craze

17.02.2025 16:00

At 59, Brooke Shields is not interested in "chasing beauty". The actress revealed that she no longer "judges herself" as she did when she was younger. She has now learned to accept her body for what it is.

Shields told "HELLO!" magazine: "It's a different age than it used to be. It's no longer about chasing beauty. There are other options for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s now."

Feeling is "liberating"
But she doesn't want to let herself go because of this, the actress emphasized: "Yes, I want to look good and be healthy - I always say I wish everything was a bit higher and a bit firmer. But I deserve every line in my face. It's liberating to not be bound by biology anymore."

Brooke Shields now feels comfortable in her body.
Brooke Shields now feels comfortable in her body.
In her younger years, she constantly worried about her appearance, the former "Blue Lagoon" actress continued. She now deals with the topic of beauty in a completely different way.

"I forgive myself more now. The older I've gotten, the more I've forgiven myself for not attaching as much importance to things as I used to. I don't judge myself as much as I used to," she explained.

No longer wants to compare herself with others
She also no longer compares herself to other women. "I've forgiven myself for not looking a certain way or having a certain body type, as our society so often demands," she added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

