"Every line deserves it"
Brooke Shields is fed up with the beauty craze
At 59, Brooke Shields is not interested in "chasing beauty". The actress revealed that she no longer "judges herself" as she did when she was younger. She has now learned to accept her body for what it is.
Shields told "HELLO!" magazine: "It's a different age than it used to be. It's no longer about chasing beauty. There are other options for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s now."
Feeling is "liberating"
But she doesn't want to let herself go because of this, the actress emphasized: "Yes, I want to look good and be healthy - I always say I wish everything was a bit higher and a bit firmer. But I deserve every line in my face. It's liberating to not be bound by biology anymore."
In her younger years, she constantly worried about her appearance, the former "Blue Lagoon" actress continued. She now deals with the topic of beauty in a completely different way.
"I forgive myself more now. The older I've gotten, the more I've forgiven myself for not attaching as much importance to things as I used to. I don't judge myself as much as I used to," she explained.
No longer wants to compare herself with others
She also no longer compares herself to other women. "I've forgiven myself for not looking a certain way or having a certain body type, as our society so often demands," she added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.