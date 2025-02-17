What to do if you get sick before your vacation

500 euro discount for late bookers

A round call by the "Krone" on Sunday in the classic winter sports resorts of Upper Austria gave the same picture everywhere: "There will be sporadic vacancies, but we are very well booked", according to the tourism centers. If you look at the Internet bookings - we have specified a short trip from tomorrow, Tuesday, to Saturday for a family of four - Windischgarsten is 95 percent fully booked, Hinterstoder 92 percent, Spital am Pyhrn 87 percent, Ulrichsberg 84 percent and accommodation in Grünau is 74 percent full. And the first price reductions are already being offered for the remaining accommodation - the highest was in Windischgarsten, where a chalet is now €500 cheaper.