Eleven weeks construction time

Largest gondola built from Lego bricks

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 17:00

What an extraordinary project at an altitude of 2624 meters in Ischgl, Tyrol! In collaboration with Lego GmbH, Silvrettaseilbahnen AG and the Paznaun-Ischgl tourist board have achieved the "Guinnes World Record" for the largest gondola built from Lego bricks - and it is impressive! 

With a total height of 4.85 meters, a cabin height of 2.06 meters and a length and width of 2.8 meters each, the Lego gondola sets new standards. The construction consists of around 400,000 Lego bricks, which have been made in more than 11,000 modules by visitors to Lego World in the Pardorama mountain restaurant since November 28, 2024. The model is a gondola from the Ischgl 3-S Pardatschgratbahn A2, type Taris, from the manufacturer Doppelmayr.

A special feature of the gondola are the window surfaces, which are designed with mosaics and show iconic images from Ischgl. A total of 24,576 Lego elements were used for these detailed works of art, giving the gondola a unique look. 

Markus Walser (CEO Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Thomas Kleinheinz (Head of Marketing Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Jürgen Kurz (Chairman of the Supervisory Board Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Seyda Subasi-Gemici (Guinness World Records), Theresa Silbereisen (LEGO Group), Anna Kurz (1. Deputy Chairman of the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourist Board), Michael Zangerl (2nd Deputy Chairman of the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourist Board) and Jürgen Pichler (Marketing Manager Doppelmayr) - from left. (Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)
Markus Walser (CEO Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Thomas Kleinheinz (Head of Marketing Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Jürgen Kurz (Chairman of the Supervisory Board Silvrettaseilbahn AG), Seyda Subasi-Gemici (Guinness World Records), Theresa Silbereisen (LEGO Group), Anna Kurz (1. Deputy Chairman of the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourist Board), Michael Zangerl (2nd Deputy Chairman of the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourist Board) and Jürgen Pichler (Marketing Manager Doppelmayr) - from left.
(Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)
The official certificate confirming the world record. (Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)
The official certificate confirming the world record.
(Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)
Many children eagerly participated. (Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)
Many children eagerly participated.
(Bild: TVB Paznaun – Ischgl)

Strong community spirit
This Sunday, the world record was confirmed on site by the official referee Seyda Subasi-Gemici from "Guinness World Records". The gondola therefore not only represents an extraordinary milestone, but also the strong community spirit in Ischgl.

"The Lego gondola is not only a world record, but also a symbol of what we can achieve together with our guests in Ischgl," says Anna Kurz, Marketing Director of the Paznaun-Ischgl Tourism Association, "it is an experience that will be remembered for a long time to come." 

"Big thanks to all the children"
Markus Walser, CEO of Silvrettaseilbahn AG, emphasizes: "In 2014, the 3-S Pardatschgratbahn A2 had the world's greatest difference in altitude of a 3-S cable car at 1251 metres. We are now delighted to have won the Guinness World Records title for the largest gondola built from Lego bricks. A big thank you to all our guests, especially the many children who helped build the world record."

We are delighted to have realized this project together.

Theresa Silbereisen, Senior Marketing Direktor der Lego GmbH

"They inspire us to think big"
Theresa Silbereisen, Senior Marketing Director at Lego GmbH, also had this to say: "We are delighted to have realized this project together with Ischgl. The collaboration with Ischgl has once again shown how our Lego bricks inspire people to think big and create something extraordinary together." 

The record-breaking gondola and the interactive Lego world can be visited at the Pardorama mountain restaurant until April 30, 2025. Further information can be found at www.ischgl.com/lego 

Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
