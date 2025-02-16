Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Light snowfall

Winter pays a short visit to Upper Styria

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 16:22

Ausseerland in particular is covered in snow today, although the joy of the snowfall is short-lived. Next week it will be dry again throughout the country. Winter is only noticeable in the form of icy temperatures.

0 Kommentare

At the moment, we can look forward to snowfall north of the Mur and Mürz rivers - albeit only in small quantities. A maximum of four centimetres will have fallen by Monday morning in Ausseerland and at the foot of the Dachstein. "A small-scale low is currently moving from Germany via Austria to Slovenia," explains Ubimet meteorologist Konstantin Brandes.

The emphasis here is on "small", because snowfall is already over at the start of the week. "It will be dry again next week," says Brandes. It will still be cloudy on Monday, but from Tuesday the sun will be out again across Styria - "and it's already relatively strong at the end of February".

However, if it is hiding behind clouds or fog, the days feel icy cold at the moment: "Even during the day, we only have temperatures around freezing point," says Brandes. The nights are particularly frosty in the Enns Valley with temperatures of up to minus 15 degrees on Wednesday. Plants should therefore remain indoors and caution is advised on the roads.

Double-digit plus degrees are possible again from Friday. Is there still hope for a white winter? "Snow is no longer expected until the end of February, especially at low altitudes," says Brandes, "but you can't write winter off completely yet." Because March and April are also good for surprises.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf