Light snowfall
Winter pays a short visit to Upper Styria
Ausseerland in particular is covered in snow today, although the joy of the snowfall is short-lived. Next week it will be dry again throughout the country. Winter is only noticeable in the form of icy temperatures.
At the moment, we can look forward to snowfall north of the Mur and Mürz rivers - albeit only in small quantities. A maximum of four centimetres will have fallen by Monday morning in Ausseerland and at the foot of the Dachstein. "A small-scale low is currently moving from Germany via Austria to Slovenia," explains Ubimet meteorologist Konstantin Brandes.
The emphasis here is on "small", because snowfall is already over at the start of the week. "It will be dry again next week," says Brandes. It will still be cloudy on Monday, but from Tuesday the sun will be out again across Styria - "and it's already relatively strong at the end of February".
However, if it is hiding behind clouds or fog, the days feel icy cold at the moment: "Even during the day, we only have temperatures around freezing point," says Brandes. The nights are particularly frosty in the Enns Valley with temperatures of up to minus 15 degrees on Wednesday. Plants should therefore remain indoors and caution is advised on the roads.
Double-digit plus degrees are possible again from Friday. Is there still hope for a white winter? "Snow is no longer expected until the end of February, especially at low altitudes," says Brandes, "but you can't write winter off completely yet." Because March and April are also good for surprises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.