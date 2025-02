Beierl fourth in the two-man World Cup in Lillehammer

With Pichler, Beierl was 0.98 seconds behind the first-placed German Olympic champion Laura Nolte, but only two hundredths off the podium. She shared fourth place with former world champion Kim Kalicki (GER). The US teams refrained from competing in favor of preparing for the home World Championships in Lake Placid in mid-March, while some others were competing in the Junior World Championships in Altenberg at the same time.