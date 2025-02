Cross-country skiing: Next top place for Vermeulen

The 25-year-old from Styria fought for a long time for the podium places in the 20 km mass start World Cup race on Sunday and then finished in sixth place, 9.4 seconds behind. Victory went to the Norwegian Paal Goldberg after 48:05.1 minutes, 0.3 seconds ahead of the American Gus Schumacher and 0.9 ahead of compatriot Harald Östberg Amundsen.