15,000 euros donated
Networking works with heart in Eisenstadt
The guests at the traditional New Year's reception in the provincial capital once again wore their charity pants this year.
In mid-January, around 400 personalities from politics, business and society as well as representatives of associations and institutions accepted the invitation of Eisenstadt Mayor Thomas Steiner to the traditional New Year's reception. This long-established networking event also serves a charitable purpose every year: "Thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the donors, the impressive sum of 15,000 euros was raised," says Steiner.
Proven solidarity
The amount is donated in equal parts to the "Hilfe im eigenen Land" association and ÖZIV Burgenland. "Our guests have not only made a valuable financial contribution, but have also shown their solidarity."
Unbureaucratic help
The "Hilfe im eigenen Land" association supports Austrians who are in need through no fault of their own - whether due to natural disasters, illness or social hardship. The aim is to help quickly and unbureaucratically. ÖZIV represents the interests of people with disabilities. Through advice, support and targeted projects, the association promotes equal opportunities and participation in social life.
