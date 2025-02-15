Crashed into the rear

As the man from Mühlviertel wanted to turn right towards a petrol station, a 47-year-old Afghan from Haslach suddenly crashed into the back of his car. The force of the impact was so violent that the 56-year-old's car spun on its axis and came to a halt on the sidewalk. He and his 40-year-old wife suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital.