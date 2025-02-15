Oil leak stops the journey
First he caused a car accident with personal injury in Rohrbach-Berg, then he wanted to commit a hit-and-run. However, the 47-year-old Afghan, who lives in the Mühlviertel, did not get far. His own car was already so badly damaged that it broke down unplanned within sight of the scene of the accident.
It was a classic rear-end collision that happened on Saturday morning on Bahnhofstraße in Rohrbach-Berg. A 56-year-old local man was driving his car in the direction of Oepping.
Crashed into the rear
As the man from Mühlviertel wanted to turn right towards a petrol station, a 47-year-old Afghan from Haslach suddenly crashed into the back of his car. The force of the impact was so violent that the 56-year-old's car spun on its axis and came to a halt on the sidewalk. He and his 40-year-old wife suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital.
Police officers caught Afghans
However, the person who caused the accident did not think to stop and help the occupants. The Afghan simply drove on, obviously wanting to commit a hit-and-run. However, his badly damaged vehicle thwarted his plans: it broke down after just 200 meters due to a massive loss of oil and could no longer be moved. Police officers caught the driver.
The 47-year-old was also injured in the crash. He was taken to Rohrbach Hospital with back injuries and admitted as an inpatient.
