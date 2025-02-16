Clinic must hand over sperm from dead husband

"Common desire to have children"

"The applicant's affidavit conclusively and without contradiction shows the couple-related, individual development of the desire to have children. She states that there was a common desire to have children, but that her early death prevented it from being realized during her lifetime and that the deceased husband ultimately directed his will towards having a child together after his death," it says in a statement. A violation of the fundamental rights of the future child or a risk to the child's welfare was not to be feared.