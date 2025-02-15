Attempted robbery
Masked man points gun at 84-year-old man
A dramatic incident took place in Klagenfurt on Friday night. An 84-year-old man, who was expecting his partner, opened the front door when suddenly a masked man stood in front of him ...
At around 9.35 p.m., an 84-year-old man noticed that the automatic light in front of his house had been activated by the motion detector. As he was expecting his partner, he went to the front door and opened it. But then came the shock: instead of his loved one, a masked man stood in front of him. The masked robber pointed a pistol at the man and demanded the car keys in a threatening manner.
Door slammed in his face
But the 84-year-old showed remarkable presence of mind in this tense situation. Instead of being intimidated, he slammed the door shut with a quick reflex and immediately called the police.
An immediate manhunt was launched
The police immediately took action and launched an extensive manhunt. Eight police patrols, two service dog patrols and a rapid intervention unit (SIG) searched the area for the fugitive. Despite the massive operation, the masked man remained untraceable.
Description of the perpetrator
The 84-year-old was able to describe the stranger as being around 175 cm tall, wearing dark clothing and a knitted cap with cut-out slits.
"Further investigations are being conducted by the criminal investigation department of the Klagenfurt police station," the police reported.
