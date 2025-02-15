Dream of owning your own home
Good subsidies for home renovations
The state alone pays out up to 36,000 euros per property. "Used houses are therefore currently selling in record time," says estate agent Peter Dohr.
Estate agents are going through tough times. Only a few can still afford the high new-build prices. Used houses and apartments are always on sale. But these often have to be renovated. "And there are 36,000 euros in subsidies for this from the state alone," says estate agent Peter Dohr.
Dream of a house with a garden
"Houses for around 350,000 euros are usually gone in two to six weeks at the moment. Two years ago, I wouldn't even have included these properties in the program, but now they are a big hit. People are still dreaming of a house with a garden," says Dohr.
And that's how buyers get the grants. "All projects must be submitted in advance. I also offer a certified energy consultant for this. This only costs the client 400 to 500 euros. The rest is paid from the grant. No matter what needs to be done, there are subsidies everywhere."
Second-hand houses often go on the real estate market in two to six weeks. There are large subsidies for renovations.
Peter Dohr, Remax Immobilien
Bild: Tragner Christian
Facades, windows, heating (district heating, pellets, heat pumps, photovoltaics, wood) - the subsidies amount to up to 35 percent of the costs. Even if you change the heating system, for example from oil to pellets, the public sector pays part of the costs.
Subsidies can be increased
The state subsidy runs until the end of the year. If the federal government finally finds a government, the subsidies will increase. The economy is doing badly, so it is urgently needed. In 2024, 86,000 euros were still to be collected.
"The interest rate of three to 3.5 percent at the banks is now also attractive again for young people. So you can afford the property and build on it," says Dohr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.