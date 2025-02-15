Discovered by chance
Trump police photo hangs framed in front of Oval Office
A front page of the "New York Post" with a historic police photo - a so-called mugshot - of the now incumbent US President Donald Trump from 2023 hangs directly in front of his office in the White House.
As a video posted on X by Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff at the US government headquarters, shows, a copy of the front page of the US newspaper "New York Post" with the photo in a gold-colored frame is located in front of one of the doors of the famous office. "Welcome to the beautiful Oval Office," Scavino wrote in capital letters on Friday (local time).
Several US media outlets also reported that the picture could be seen through an open door in photos of Trump's meetings, for example with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time).
The well-known police photo was taken in a prison in Atlanta in 2023 after charges were brought against Trump in the state of Georgia in connection with attempted election fraud.
Made millions with "mugshot"
In the police photo, Trump can be seen in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and a red tie, looking somewhat darkly into the camera. He immediately used the photo for a marketing campaign: With the slogan "Never surrender!", the "mugshot" was printed on T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers, flushing around four million dollars into Trump's campaign coffers within a very short space of time at the time.
Trump is the first convicted felon in the history of the USA to hold office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.