Trump police photo hangs framed in front of Oval Office

Made millions with "mugshot"

In the police photo, Trump can be seen in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and a red tie, looking somewhat darkly into the camera. He immediately used the photo for a marketing campaign: With the slogan "Never surrender!", the "mugshot" was printed on T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers, flushing around four million dollars into Trump's campaign coffers within a very short space of time at the time.