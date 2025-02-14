Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Is in a good mood"

Sick Pope reads the newspaper again

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 22:22

Pope Francis was admitted to the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome for examinations on Friday (see video above). It was reported that his bronchitis had worsened. However, he is in a "relatively good clinical condition", assured Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

0 Kommentare

The sick man had already read the newspaper and was in good spirits. Francis has started treatment with medication and is now receiving further treatment in hospital, said Bruni. All of the Pope's appointments were canceled until Monday.

Shortly before he was admitted to hospital, the 88-year-old met with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to the Vatican press office, the conversation focused on family and education as well as foreign policy, including the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East and the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

Francis (Bild: AP)
Francis
(Bild: AP)

Second oldest pope in history
Francis has had several health problems in recent years, including pneumonia, knee pain and sciatica. He has had problems with his lungs since his youth; as a young man, part of one of his lungs was removed in his home country of Argentina.

Francis is now the second oldest pope in history. He has been in office since 2013. According to Vatican records, only Pope Leo XIII was even older, the Italian died in 1903 at the age of 93. Joseph Ratzinger, although he lived to be 95, had already stepped down nine years before his death at the end of 2022.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf