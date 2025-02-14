"Is in a good mood"
Sick Pope reads the newspaper again
Pope Francis was admitted to the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome for examinations on Friday (see video above). It was reported that his bronchitis had worsened. However, he is in a "relatively good clinical condition", assured Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.
The sick man had already read the newspaper and was in good spirits. Francis has started treatment with medication and is now receiving further treatment in hospital, said Bruni. All of the Pope's appointments were canceled until Monday.
Shortly before he was admitted to hospital, the 88-year-old met with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to the Vatican press office, the conversation focused on family and education as well as foreign policy, including the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East and the prospects for peace in Ukraine.
Second oldest pope in history
Francis has had several health problems in recent years, including pneumonia, knee pain and sciatica. He has had problems with his lungs since his youth; as a young man, part of one of his lungs was removed in his home country of Argentina.
Francis is now the second oldest pope in history. He has been in office since 2013. According to Vatican records, only Pope Leo XIII was even older, the Italian died in 1903 at the age of 93. Joseph Ratzinger, although he lived to be 95, had already stepped down nine years before his death at the end of 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.