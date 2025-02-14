Nehammer: 1st public appearance after resignation

Need for reform of the Geneva Refugee Convention

He sees a need for reform in the Geneva Refugee Convention, for example, as the regulations are now breaking with reality: "Refugees have become internationalized". However, the European legal systems are not up to this development and the overburdening of the systems is leading to radicalization. "People are not inherently more evil or less tolerant than they were when the Geneva Refugee Convention was created. What has been lost, however, is a certain amount of trust in democracy's ability to regulate. That is a very dangerous development."