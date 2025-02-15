How Gusenbauer’s salary rose in the Benko universe

Rapid leaps

A confidential internal Signa document shows how things continued for Alfred Gusenbauer and his GmbH in the following years:

560,000 euros in 2012 from Signa Holding.

907,500 euros in 2013, divided between Signa Holding, Signa Recap and two supervisory board mandates.

977,500 euros in 2014.

1.105 million euros in 2015, when the Supervisory Board remuneration was still in the five-figure euro range, later also reaching six figures.

In the end - from February 2023 - the monthly fee for Advisory Board activities at Signa Holding amounted to 50,000 euros. In addition, there were special fee notes from Gusenbauer Projektentwicklung GmbH, which was to invoice the holding company a total of twelve million euros for consulting services relating to Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof alone in the period from 2020 to 2023.

The bankruptcy trustee of Signa Holding is also particularly interested in the question of what the service consisted of.