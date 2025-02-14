“I’m happy, whether you believe me or not!”

He is not known as a man of great emotions or even as a "celebration beast" and it is not for nothing that he is nicknamed the "Iceman" - but make no mistake, our ever-so-cool and now newly crowned giant slalom world champion Raphael Haaser is (of course) not unaffected by the gold medal at the Ski World Championships in Saalbach. "I'm delighted, whether you believe me or not!" the Tyrolean told ORF reporter Rainer Pariasek in the finish area with a wink ...