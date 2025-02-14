First fire, now flood
Flooding and landslides in Los Angeles
A storm has caused flooding and landslides in the former fire areas in and around the US West Coast metropolis of Los Angeles. Where devastating fires raged just a few weeks ago, streets were partly buried under centimeter-high layers of mud on Thursday evening (local time), as US media reported.
Evacuation orders were in place in parts of Los Angeles until Friday afternoon, including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on the western edge of Los Angeles, which was heavily affected by the wildfires. The recently burned areas are particularly prone to mudslides, the fire department warned.
Fire engine washed into the sea
In the coastal town of Malibu, west of Los Angeles, a fire engine was pushed off the road by a mudslide and washed into the sea, according to a fire department spokesman on Platform X. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the accident. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
According to the US weather service, the storm has since moved on. However, landslides are still possible long after the rain has stopped.
Fires raged for weeks
The "Palisades" fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the "Eaton" fire near Pasadena and Altadena destroyed more than 16,200 buildings, according to official estimates. The number of confirmed deaths is 29. The first fires broke out on January 7. The fire department was in action for weeks to contain the fires, which were repeatedly fanned by strong winds.
