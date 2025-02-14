Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No replenishment

Snowfall is followed by the first signs of spring

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 21:21

The joy of fresh snow is short-lived. Because after the precipitation, spring is already knocking on the door. The "Krone" spoke to Konstantin Brandes from the Ubimet weather service about the snowless winter.

0 Kommentare

While Carinthia's students are still looking forward to a few centimetres of fresh snow at the end of the semester break, many are already hoping for mild temperatures and spring. "Things are looking relatively good," explains Konstantin Brandes from the Ubimet weather service. According to forecasts, no fresh snow is expected in the coming weeks.

It will remain wintry in the mountains
In the mountains in particular, however, there is a good chance that the fresh snow from Friday will last longer. "It will stay pretty cold there in the coming days," says Brandes in an interview with the "Krone". But in the valleys of Carinthia, the snow is coming to an end. "By the middle of the week, temperatures could rise and settle in the double-digit range." And with that, the white winter splendor should soon be history.

Zitat Icon

The first signs of spring are likely to appear as early as the middle of next week.

Konstantin Brandes, Wetterdienst Ubimet

Early spring is setting in
Brandes is still undecided as to whether Carinthia will see another batch of snow before spring: "The forecasts look rather poor. But that can still change, of course."

If the models prove correct, Carinthia is likely to experience one of the snowiest winters since weather records began. And that would also have an impact on water levels.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf