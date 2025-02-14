Snowfall is followed by the first signs of spring

It will remain wintry in the mountains

In the mountains in particular, however, there is a good chance that the fresh snow from Friday will last longer. "It will stay pretty cold there in the coming days," says Brandes in an interview with the "Krone". But in the valleys of Carinthia, the snow is coming to an end. "By the middle of the week, temperatures could rise and settle in the double-digit range." And with that, the white winter splendor should soon be history.