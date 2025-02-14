No replenishment
Snowfall is followed by the first signs of spring
The joy of fresh snow is short-lived. Because after the precipitation, spring is already knocking on the door. The "Krone" spoke to Konstantin Brandes from the Ubimet weather service about the snowless winter.
While Carinthia's students are still looking forward to a few centimetres of fresh snow at the end of the semester break, many are already hoping for mild temperatures and spring. "Things are looking relatively good," explains Konstantin Brandes from the Ubimet weather service. According to forecasts, no fresh snow is expected in the coming weeks.
It will remain wintry in the mountains
In the mountains in particular, however, there is a good chance that the fresh snow from Friday will last longer. "It will stay pretty cold there in the coming days," says Brandes in an interview with the "Krone". But in the valleys of Carinthia, the snow is coming to an end. "By the middle of the week, temperatures could rise and settle in the double-digit range." And with that, the white winter splendor should soon be history.
The first signs of spring are likely to appear as early as the middle of next week.
Konstantin Brandes, Wetterdienst Ubimet
Early spring is setting in
Brandes is still undecided as to whether Carinthia will see another batch of snow before spring: "The forecasts look rather poor. But that can still change, of course."
If the models prove correct, Carinthia is likely to experience one of the snowiest winters since weather records began. And that would also have an impact on water levels.
