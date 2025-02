Snowfall kept Styrian fire departments on their toes

The district of Deutschlandsberg was particularly affected: several stuck cars had to be towed away on the B 76 in Johngraben. Numerous trees collapsed under the weight of the snow and blocked roads. A total of eleven fire departments from the district were deployed. A particularly dicey situation occurred in Michlgleinz (municipality of Groß St. Florian): A car overturned and came to rest on its roof: Fortunately, the driver was able to free herself from the car. In Bad Gams, a tanker slid into a petrol pump - again, nobody was injured.