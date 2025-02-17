After crises, Steyr’s engine is running smoothly again

Aiming for sales growth of more than 40 percent

According to Steyr Motors, its engines are primarily used in defensive and special vehicles, boats and as auxiliary power units for battle tanks and locomotives. In 2024, turnover is expected to be between 41 and 45 million euros; in 2025, this is set to increase by more than 40 percent. The target for this year: more than 1,250 engines produced.