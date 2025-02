Shiffrin: “He couldn’t really touch me”

Her biggest support during the rehab phase was Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "He was able to come to Colorado right at the start. He was there for ten days, which was wonderful," Shiffrin describes in the Eurosport interview, but also speaks of "a big challenge to be away from him so much". At least she was able to see her loved one shortly before the team combined. "Just for one night." And: "It was much nicer than at the beginning (editor's note: the injury)," smiles Shiffrin.