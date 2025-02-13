Vorteilswelt
Longer than one year

WADA wants to ban Sinner for longer than a year

13.02.2025 22:34

That would be a real hammer! According to a report in the Italian newspaper "La Stampa", the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will argue for a minimum one-year ban in the hearing against Jannik Sinner before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The decision will be made at a hearing on April 16/17.

It is still the burning issue in the tennis world. In March of last year, Sinner had tested positive for Clostebol. He had never denied how the banned substance had entered his body. His physiotherapist had used a spray to treat a wound on his finger. The substance then seeped into Sinner's skin while he was massaging it.

(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The South Tyrolean was acquitted in the first instance because he was believed. WADA does not doubt his story either, but is nevertheless demanding a ban, as according to the WADA Code, every athlete is also responsible for the actions of their coaches. It has now been announced that the ban demanded for Sinner, who has won the last two Grand Slam tournaments and is at the top of the world rankings, "should be at least one year and up to two years".

Sinner can of course make his own case before the International Court of Justice. According to the regulations, he is likely to be banned, but not necessarily for a whole year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

