WADA wants to ban Sinner for longer than a year

The South Tyrolean was acquitted in the first instance because he was believed. WADA does not doubt his story either, but is nevertheless demanding a ban, as according to the WADA Code, every athlete is also responsible for the actions of their coaches. It has now been announced that the ban demanded for Sinner, who has won the last two Grand Slam tournaments and is at the top of the world rankings, "should be at least one year and up to two years".