Longer than one year
WADA wants to ban Sinner for longer than a year
That would be a real hammer! According to a report in the Italian newspaper "La Stampa", the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will argue for a minimum one-year ban in the hearing against Jannik Sinner before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The decision will be made at a hearing on April 16/17.
It is still the burning issue in the tennis world. In March of last year, Sinner had tested positive for Clostebol. He had never denied how the banned substance had entered his body. His physiotherapist had used a spray to treat a wound on his finger. The substance then seeped into Sinner's skin while he was massaging it.
The South Tyrolean was acquitted in the first instance because he was believed. WADA does not doubt his story either, but is nevertheless demanding a ban, as according to the WADA Code, every athlete is also responsible for the actions of their coaches. It has now been announced that the ban demanded for Sinner, who has won the last two Grand Slam tournaments and is at the top of the world rankings, "should be at least one year and up to two years".
Sinner can of course make his own case before the International Court of Justice. According to the regulations, he is likely to be banned, but not necessarily for a whole year.
