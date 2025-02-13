Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Just as the police arrived

Pickpockets paid with a stolen card

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 19:19

The sausage must have stuck in their throats. Two professional pickpockets were arrested at a Viennese snack bar just as they were about to pay with an ATM card they had stolen shortly before. A total of around 50 crimes were attributed to the duo in Linz and Vienna.

0 Kommentare

Following a massive increase in pickpocketing in the city of Linz, starting on January 12, investigations were launched by the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. In cooperation with the Vienna Criminal Police Office, further crimes committed in Vienna were attributed to the group of offenders. Arrest warrants were obtained from the Linz public prosecutor's office against the suspects, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old, both Romanian nationals, who have since been identified.

Arrested at a food stall
After a further series of pickpocketing incidents began in Vienna on February 7 and these crimes could be clearly attributed to the suspects, special patrols were carried out. The two Romanians were found and arrested at a snack stand on Kärntner Ring in Vienna on February 12. They had just paid there with an ATM card they had stolen from a criminal offense.

Overwhelming burden of proof
During questioning, the two confessed to a number of pickpocketing offences, not least due to the overwhelming burden of proof provided by video evidence. According to the current state of the investigation, around 50 crimes can be attributed to them. Possible accomplices and other crimes have also been identified; the investigation is still ongoing. The two suspects were taken to Linz prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf