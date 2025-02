… and the full moon was (almost) watching!

Heinrich Seper, Silvia and Gerhard Probst and Philipp Günther started ice swimming in the Burg bathing lake last year. The municipality gave the go-ahead at their own risk and the ice bathing community has been growing ever since. "We started out as a group of three, but our group has now grown to 29 people who regularly take a dip in the cold waters," says Heinrich Seper. They meet once during the week and once at the weekend. "During the week, it's mostly pensioners who come, but at the weekend there are more of us," says Seper. They usually meet in the mornings and then head to the Hannersdorf department store for a coffee and chat. By the way: another evening session is planned for the next full moon on March 14!