Erotic horoscope: this is how sexy your Valentine’s Day will be

If you love a Sagittarius ...

... you should lure him out of his erotic reserve before Venus, Jupiter and Saturn start to raise doubts and irritate feelings in the first half of the year. If he doesn't come into line as soon as possible in spring, he'll have other things to do than spoil you. If you want to experience erotic happiness in his arms, in his bed, in his car ... here or there ... you shouldn't be squeamish. Sagittarius seeks extremes. Especially when it comes to sex. He doesn't like to admit that he wants to be stroked, so my advice is to try it without saying a word.

Tip for HER: He loves a fun atmosphere and the outdoors.

Tip for HIM: Not always just the bedroom! She wants everywhere.