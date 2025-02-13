Who is sizzling?
Erotic horoscope: this is how sexy your Valentine’s Day will be
Lust or frustration? For many Aries, Cancers, Libra and Capricorns, a fresh breeze will sweep through their hormones. Some Geminis and Sagittarius will have to work hard to save or optimize their attractiveness. In the big krone.at horoscope by Riccarda Ritter, you can find out what your stars reveal about eroticism.
Read here what the horoscope reveals about the sex and fidelity of the zodiac signs. You will find out how you can seduce, pamper or keep him (or her) so that you can bring a tingling zest to your love life and everyday life in line with the motto "eroticism is good - everything is good".
If you are interested in finding out when you can expect happiness or disappointment in 2025, you can order an individual horoscope or a personal love analysis at a special "Krone" price - via www.riccarda-ritter.at.
I wish you tender hours, hot nights and glowing passion!
Your Riccarda Ritter
If you love an Aries ...
... born in April, things will get exciting: cosmic power influences will make him even more uninhibited than usual (Jupiter/Mars/Venus). Flowery sex and whispering don't excite him! A quickie in the elevator, behind the workbench or at the desk is Aries style - short, intense, non-binding. March Aries, however, are surprisingly vulnerable from June 10th. My advice: If Jupiter annoys your Aries, don't argue for long, but take him on a skiing, cycling or white water tour and spar away his doubts together.
Tip for HER: Reflex zone massages and a rock'n'roll party.
Tip for HIM: Macho behavior doesn't work, after all, she's the boss
If you love a Taurus ...
... things are about to get crazy. Because Venus/Jupiter means he doesn't give a damn about conventions - especially when it comes to sex. If you haven't already done so, Madame or Monsieur Taurus will make an irresistible proposal. Tip: Say YES spontaneously, because Saturn, Mars and Venus show, especially in May-born people, that it's probably about a grandiose event. A personal horoscope/love analysis (currently available for the "Krone" special via www.riccarda-ritter.at) will show you more concrete details.
With April bulls, the horoscope promises eroticism and fun, perhaps even a one-night stand in summer. But nothing works without planning! Therefore: consciously reserve time for ...
Tip for YOU: Nature is the trump card! Why make-up? The figure makes the difference.
Tip for HIM: Massage here or there with warm aromatic oil.
If you love a Gemini ...
... born in May, you're in luck. Jupiter makes the Gemini cuddly and only wants one thing: to be pampered and spoiled! If you've been together for a while, you'll be amazed at how young he suddenly becomes and how many daring and exotic adventures he discovers. Some people (depending on their personal birth time) will be confronted by Saturn with an ex or a previous affair from time to time. Tip: Suggest a trip (or several trips), because every change of scenery will awaken your Gemini's desire for sex.
Tip for HER: Surprise them with a little dirty talk.
Tip for HIM: It can be cheeky, but not vulgar.
If you love a Cancer ...
... you should hold on to him before he is stolen from you. Cancer is extremely desirable in the year of Venus because it has an irresistible charisma - more gallant and relaxed than ever before. Jupiter, Uranus and Saturn "make" him ready for anything ... For you and your relationship, his love lust could be fantastic, but just as dangerous, because he finds certain flirtations (or affairs?) attractive. What should you do? Come up with some daring games. Every day! The right ambience is very important! Candles and music are essential.
Tip for HER: A little make-up is allowed - even in bed.
Tip for HIM: Champagne & small gifts open every door.
If you love a lion ...
... please take it easy - he detests hectic and stress. Especially in the morning - because he is nocturnal. His art of seduction is irresistible, his tenderness proverbial, but when he starts to purr, watch out! Don't mistake him for a harmless cuddly toy. This big cat is greedy, its claws are dangerous and when it bites, it's all too late. Then you are at the mercy of the lion's passion. Best time: In February/March or May, your majesty will want to satisfy her lust for flesh and hunt - you?
Tips for YOU: Court curtsy & big show effects: Gold & Red!
Tips for HIM: She loves champagne, firesides & compliments.
If you love a Virgo ...
... born in September, you'll have to wait because she'll want to clear the air or break up with something (someone) first to be there for you. Saturn, Neptune & Jupiter make her want to put things in order. Tip: Seduce her with hot kisses and lure her out of her restrictive sense of duty. A cozy atmosphere (open fire, soft music) works wonders. Look forward to the summer. From then on, most Virgos will try out crazy erotic things. You don't know this at all? Let yourself be surprised!
Tip for HER: Porn together? Why not?
Tip for HIM: Be generous - with gifts & sex.
If you love a Libra ...
... who was born in September, you'll be amazed at how love-hungry she suddenly becomes in spring. Venus & Pluto mean that she won't let anything or anyone stop her. If Mars also comes along in May with an extra hormone injection, Mr. or Mrs. Libra will be more adventurous than ever. Enjoy the breath of fresh air that now inspires your emotions! For most October Libra, Jupiter "brings" terrific luck until July. Be careful, he/she could digress! An affair? His/her fidelity depends on the Ascendant. Have a look!
Tip for HER: Make-up, fancy lingerie, expensive perfume.
Tip for HIM: She likes visual stimuli. Six-pack, exclusive wardrobe!
If you love a Scorpio ...
... you'll be surprised at how tolerant he suddenly is. Not a trace of his usual chronic jealousy! Who's surprised? Jupiter makes his ego grow immeasurably and turns him into a Casanova. Not even Uranus will stop him, even though he's a real nuisance. You'll have to work hard to enjoy his demanding eroticism. Spoil him. He needs that. But show him that you also have desires. Only an individual horoscope will reveal something concrete. Currently at a special "Krone" price via www.riccarda-ritter.at.
Tip for HER: Let him fidget a little.
Tip for HIM: Don't overwhelm her with ideas that are too unusual.
If you love a Sagittarius ...
... you should lure him out of his erotic reserve before Venus, Jupiter and Saturn start to raise doubts and irritate feelings in the first half of the year. If he doesn't come into line as soon as possible in spring, he'll have other things to do than spoil you. If you want to experience erotic happiness in his arms, in his bed, in his car ... here or there ... you shouldn't be squeamish. Sagittarius seeks extremes. Especially when it comes to sex. He doesn't like to admit that he wants to be stroked, so my advice is to try it without saying a word.
Tip for HER: He loves a fun atmosphere and the outdoors.
Tip for HIM: Not always just the bedroom! She wants everywhere.
If you love a Capricorn ...
... born in January, there will be big surprises and serious changes. Because: January Capricorns have a dream horoscope until August and suddenly make plans for the future (positive forces of Venus, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus). With you, for example? Say YES (to him or her). You will hardly find this glowing (but well-hidden) eroticism anywhere else. Until well into the summer: if not now, then when? From September onwards, Jupiter interferes and disrupts Capricorn's finances, nerves, relationships and sex. Too bad!
Tip for YOU: Shyness is not for him. Capricorn likes it direct!
Tip for HIM: Don't be stingy! Gifts & compliments turn them on.
If you love an Aquarius ...
... and give him his freedom, he'll probably be away more often than there, but he tends to stay. Breaking taboos is his passion, experiments are his hobbyhorse and whether in erotic chat or in bed: his wit is omnipresent. Aquarius is electrifying - with a strong current. In sex and in everyday life, he makes things sparkle and sparkle, he makes waves rage ... only one thing is constant: he remains unpredictable and non-committal. In spring and July, Jupiter "makes" him hot. And what does he "do"? Exactly, he makes you glow.
Tips for HER: Tolerate his friends, tics & quirks.
Tips for HIM: Be cheeky & spontaneous - otherwise she'll be gone.
If you love a Pisces ...
... you know that he can be as cruel as he is sensitive. He manages to make you sink ice-cold - only to swim away as a lively trout and jump into the most exhilarating waves. Even against the current. The fish loves the extraordinary. It likes to play the innocent lamb and remains as faithful to no one as to its illusions. In 2025, you won't be able to let go of him, because his eroticism is magic, his sex a sensation - especially from summer onwards, when Jupiter, Mars and Venus "bring about" something very special.
Tips for HER: Be mysterious and unapproachable.
Tips for HIM: Dive in with her - in the bath or on an erotic DVD.
