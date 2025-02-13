Ukraine, EU ignored
Expert on Trump-Putin phone call: “apocalyptic”
After US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on the phone on Wednesday to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, there is widespread bewilderment and horror in Europe. The conversation was held over the heads of Ukraine and the EU, according to Munich-based military expert Carlo Masala, who sees it as "an apocalyptic scenario". The Kremlin, on the other hand, is jubilant.
After the phone call, Trump announced that negotiating teams would immediately begin talks on a peace plan for Ukraine. The first meeting with his counterpart will take place in Saudi Arabia.
Selensky was only informed after the phone call
Trump only spoke to the unsuspecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the phone after the conversation with Putin. He added that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved "in the not too distant future".
Masala sees "an apocalyptic scenario"
In an interview with Bild, expert Masala sees "an apocalyptic scenario" in the fact that Ukraine and the EU in particular have been involved. The Europeans will have no place at the negotiating table. They will have to accept the result. And unfortunately, it looks like this will also apply to Ukraine."
Masala does not believe that Putin can be forced to compromise. It is much more likely that the Russian head of state will want to keep the occupied Ukrainian territories.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also called on Thursday for Ukraine to be included in all talks to end the Russian war of aggression. In addition, an agreement for peace must be permanent, Rutte said before consultations of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
US Secretary of State wants more money from Europe's NATO states
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who does not believe that Ukraine will return to its pre-2014 borders, is also taking part in the talks. It is an important responsibility of Europe to stand up to the Russian war machine, said Hegseth. NATO must be "strong and robust" and the European allies should in future make five percent of their economic output available to NATO.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also warned that Europe must be involved in negotiations on an end to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. However, it must also be clear that a US presence in Europe is necessary to ensure an effective deterrent against Russia.
Moscow rejoices at Trump's new course
The USA under Trump has thus forced a turning point in Europe's security policy. While the EU is therefore perplexed, Russia is openly celebrating the new course.
Commenting on Hegseth's statements, Leonid Sluzki, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament, said: "The Pentagon chief's statements could be a cold shower for Zelensky."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
