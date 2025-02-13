More active ingredients
Almost 90,000 Austrians suffer from schizophrenia
One in a hundred people in Austria will develop schizophrenia in the course of their lives. This mental illness usually emerges in young adulthood. Modern antipsychotics with a depot effect enable patients to adhere to their therapy without having to take tablets every day. There are a total of 90,000 people affected in Austria.
- Schizophrenia usually occurs for the first time in young adulthood. Reality and fiction become blurred in this severe mental illness, the self is experienced as alien, perception is distorted and thinking changes.
- Everyday things are often perceived as conspiracies and threats. Delusions, fear of persecution, hallucinations and anxiety are among the typical symptoms.
- The illness typically progresses in psychotic episodes.
According to psychiatrist and neurologist Georg Psota, the long-term prognosis and quality of life can be significantly improved with modern medication.
About depot medication
- Depending on the active ingredient, depot medication is administered every 14 days, once, twice or three months and then has a constant effect over the respective period.
- If the focus is not on the importance of taking daily medication, more space can also be given to non-drug therapies, such as psychotherapy or sociotherapy.
A lack of insight into the illness or delusions often lead to a refusal to take medication.
"This is always a big problem. With depot preparations, however, the daily decision of whether to take the medication or not is no longer necessary, and therefore also the daily confrontation with being 'ill'," says Psota.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.