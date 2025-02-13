Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

More active ingredients

Almost 90,000 Austrians suffer from schizophrenia

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 10:23

One in a hundred people in Austria will develop schizophrenia in the course of their lives. This mental illness usually emerges in young adulthood. Modern antipsychotics with a depot effect enable patients to adhere to their therapy without having to take tablets every day. There are a total of 90,000 people affected in Austria.

0 Kommentare
  • Schizophrenia usually occurs for the first time in young adulthood. Reality and fiction become blurred in this severe mental illness, the self is experienced as alien, perception is distorted and thinking changes.
  • Everyday things are often perceived as conspiracies and threats. Delusions, fear of persecution, hallucinations and anxiety are among the typical symptoms.
  • The illness typically progresses in psychotic episodes.

According to psychiatrist and neurologist Georg Psota, the long-term prognosis and quality of life can be significantly improved with modern medication.

About depot medication

  • Depending on the active ingredient, depot medication is administered every 14 days, once, twice or three months and then has a constant effect over the respective period.
  • If the focus is not on the importance of taking daily medication, more space can also be given to non-drug therapies, such as psychotherapy or sociotherapy.

A lack of insight into the illness or delusions often lead to a refusal to take medication.

"This is always a big problem. With depot preparations, however, the daily decision of whether to take the medication or not is no longer necessary, and therefore also the daily confrontation with being 'ill'," says Psota.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf