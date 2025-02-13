"It hurts me"
Lindsey settles the score: “I’m not going to lie …”
Lindsey Vonn has spoken out with an emotional Instagram post and given an insight into her emotional state after the World Ski Championships. "I'm not going to lie, the last few weeks have been tough," emphasizes the ski queen and finally settles the score with her critics.
Since her World Cup comeback, Vonn has repeatedly had to take a lot of criticism. In addition, the World Championships in Saalbach did not go according to plan for the 40-year-old and reached an inglorious climax in the debates surrounding the team combined. A time that has clearly left its mark, as the US American reveals in an emotional Instagram post.
"I'm not going to lie, the last few weeks have been tough," begins Vonn, saying that it was only her love of skiing that influenced her decision to make a comeback. However, the negative voices and stories surrounding her return have been an emotional burden.
"There are these people..."
"People who don't believe in me. People who say I'm too old and too slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to stop because my time is up ... I know that these are just a few voices out of many ... but it still hurts," says Vonn. She always tries to be strong, but still reaches her limit time and again.
Finally, she talks about the disappointing World Championships. "I wish I could have done better, but I didn't. I did my best with what I had," emphasizes the speed specialist and adds: "I know that I don't handle every situation perfectly ... because I'm far from perfect. But I do care. Which is why my emotions sometimes get the better of me."
However, giving up is not an option for the 40-year-old. That's why she concludes her statement with thanks to all her supporters and the fighting words: "I believe in myself and know that with hard work I will get to where I want to be."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
