Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fatal standstill

Hummer demands: “Back to the negotiating table”

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 17:53

It had already been announced, but since Wednesday afternoon it has been confirmed: the government negotiations between the black-blue coalition have collapsed. This is a blow for the domestic economy. Read here what Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, and Joachim Haindl-Grutsch, Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries, have to say.

0 Kommentare

First the end of the talks for a "Zuckerl" coalition, now the collapse of the negotiations between black and blue - while the economy in Austria has come under pressure due to the enormous cost increases and has lost competitiveness, the lack of a government capable of taking action is causing further pinpricks.

"Bad news"
"The renewed collapse of the government negotiations 136 days after the national elections is very bad news for Austria and Upper Austrian industry. All the alarm bells are ringing, while political responsibility is not being taken," says Joachim Haindl-Grutsch, Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria.

"We are on the sidetrack in terms of economic policy," complains Joachim Haindl-Grutsch, Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria. (Bild: IV OÖ/Roland Pelzl)
"We are on the sidetrack in terms of economic policy," complains Joachim Haindl-Grutsch, Managing Director of the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria.
(Bild: IV OÖ/Roland Pelzl)

Haindl-Grutsch continues: "Austria is in the longest recession since 1945 and is losing added value and jobs to foreign countries every day. In terms of economic policy, we are standing on the sidetrack while the global economy continues at high speed. The country urgently needs a government capable of taking action to solve the structural problems."

Zitat Icon

Our internationally oriented business location now urgently needs a relief package in the areas of energy, bureaucracy and wage costs.

(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Doris Hummer, Präsidentin der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ

Bild: Wenzel Markus

"It is incomprehensible that there is still no viable government in the current difficult economic situation and that new elections and thus a standstill are being provoked purely for party political reasons," says Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

"Appeal to the constructive and responsible forces"
Hummer is also the chairwoman of the Upper Austrian Economic Association, a sub-organization of the ÖVP. She has a clear message for the federal government: "My appeal to the constructive and responsible forces in the state: back to the negotiating table."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf